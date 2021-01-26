USA TODAY Apologizes For Their Kobe Bryant Tweets

USA TODAY Sports has apologized for a series of tweets released today on the one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s untimely death.

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in California one year ago today. A full 365 days have gone by but the pain and shock over what happened hasn’t dissipated.

Today, USA TODAY decided to live-tweet the events of January 26, 2020 from its official account, giving a minute-by-minute recap of the ill-fated flight.

We’re not sure why they decided this was a good idea, but not surprisingly, the company was ripped for it.

Why did USA Today Sports think it was a good idea to to do a play-by-play Twitter reenactment of Kobe's helicopter crash for clout? — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 26, 2021

Someone on the USA Today Sports social team came up with the idea that for the 1 year anniversary of Kobe’s death they should live tweet the helicopter crash. THEY LITERALLY WENT FULL-ON 9/11 REMEMBRANCE, MINUTE BY MINUTE BREAKDOWN STYLE WITH IT pic.twitter.com/TiJPUFUqHc — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) January 26, 2021

With the heat coming at them from all over, USA TODAY deleted the tweets and released an apology a short time ago.

“Earlier tweets shared reporting about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and 8 others,” the apology tweet reads. “It was our intent to share new reporting around the day’s timeline. Our tweets came with no warning or context. We took down those tweets and regret the insensitivity of the content.”

Earlier tweets shared reporting about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and 8 others. It was our intent to share new reporting around the day's timeline. Our tweets came with no warning or context. We took down those tweets and regret the insensitivity of the content. — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 26, 2021

Now, if USA TODAY decided to publish this minute-by-minute breakdown in an article, it would have been okay. In that case, people can decide if they want to see it or not. When it’s on a public Twitter account, the option to ignore goes out the window.

Similarly, if USA TODAY eschewed the series of recap tweets and just had one serving as tribute marking the one-year anniversary of the crash, they likely wouldn’t have gotten skewered like they did.

As it stands, this was a really poor decision on their part and one they hopefully learn from.