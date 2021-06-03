Look: Vanessa Bryant Furious Over Apparent Shoe Leak

Vanessa Bryant fired back at Nike this week after seeing the special edition “Mambacita” shoes leak on the internet. The sneakers were designed to honor the lives of Kobe and Gianna.

Even though Vanessa didn’t give Nike permission to start selling those particular sneakers, a picture of them in the hands of someone else was posted online.

On Thursday morning, Vanessa posted a long message on Instagram directed for Nike and the person who currently owns the “Mambacita” shoes seen in the picture.

“This is a shoe I worked on in honor of my daughter, Gianna,” Vanessa wrote. “It was going to be called the MAMBACITA shoe as an exclusive black and white colorway on her daddy’s shoes. I picked the colors in honor of her uniform, the number 2 she wore just like her uniform, the inside pattern, Kobe and Gigi on the back in gold instead of Kobe’s signature, the inside shoe details (butterfly, wings, halo), etc.

“The MAMBACITA shoes are NOT approved for sale. I wanted it to be sold to honor my daughter with ALL of the proceeds benefitting our @mambamambacitasports foundation but I did not re-sign the Nike contract to sell these shoes. (The MAMBACITA shoes were not approved to be made in the first place.) Nike has NOT sent any of these pairs to me and my girls. I do not know how someone else has their hands on shoes I designed in honor of my daughter, Gigi and we don’t.”

According to TMZ, the picture of the “Mambacita” shoes that went viral on social media are from a Nike authorized retailer.

Nike has not yet commented on this troubling situation, but we’d imagine they will after reading Bryant’s post.

Hopefully, this situation gets sorted out as soon as possible.