NBA World Reacts To Vanessa Bryant’s Hall Of Fame Speech

Vanessa Bryant at the Kobe memorial service.Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant arrives to speak during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. - Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tonight’s Basketball Hall of Fame class is one of the strongest we’ve ever had, making tonight’s event bittersweet. Over a year removed from Kobe Bryant‘s tragic death, he has been enshrined in the Hall of Fame, and his wife Vanessa Bryant gave a truly incredible speech on his behalf.

Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed on impact of a Jan. 26, 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. They were on their way to a basketball game at Kobe’s Mama Sports Academy, in which Gianna was set to play.

Kobe Bryant is clearly on the shortlist of greatest NBA players ever. He won five NBA championship, was a two-time NBA Finals MVP, a two-time scoring champion, and an 11-time All-NBA First-Team player. He goes into the Hall of Fame with two other legends of his era: Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.

In his tragic absence, Vanessa stepped in and gave a truly powerful and poignant speech, enshrining him into the Hall of Fame, and cementing his legacy in the game he loved. “You did it. You’re in the Hall of Fame now,” she said, capping the speech she gave for, and to, her late husband. “You’re a true champ. You’re not just an MVP – you’re an all-time great. I’m so proud of you. I love you forever and always, Kobe Bean Bryant.”

No one would have blamed Vanessa Bryant if she struggled to deliver a speech like that. The fact that she did it with such poise and grace was truly impressive, and the NBA world was enthralled by her, and rightfully so.

While it is a shame that we won’t get to hear Kobe Bryant his own speech, which almost definitely would’ve been a memorable one, Vanessa gave her own Hall of Fame speech for the history books.

