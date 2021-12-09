Vanessa Bryant Has Heartbreaking Admission On Accident

It’s already been reported that Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County due to first responders’ handling of the tragic helicopter accident that took place in January 2020. This week, The Washington Post had an update on this situation.

Bryant admit that she fears the images taken of the helicopter crash will eventually go viral. Kobe, Gianna and seven others passed away as a result of the crash.

“I will never be able to shake the anguish from knowing that the officials who are supposed to keep us safe treated Kobe and Gianna with such callous disrespect,” Bryant wrote in Monday’s filing. “For the rest of my life, one of two things will happen: either close-up photos of my husband’s and daughter’s bodies will go viral online, or I will continue to live in fear of that happening.”

She added that the first responders made this heartbreaking situation even worse by taking and sharing pictures of the scene in Calabasas.

“These deputies and firefighters took the worst thing that has ever happened to me — the worst thing that could happen to any mother or spouse — and made it worse.”

Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County over photos taken by first responders of remains that included her daughter, Gianna. https://t.co/RBPWfGYjd8 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 7, 2021

The filing also states that Bryant saw one photo that allegedly showed her late husband’s remains.

Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County for invasion of privacy. Her case is currently scheduled to go to trial in February.