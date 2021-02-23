Look: Vanessa Bryant Has Strong Message For Meek Mill

Last week, lyrics to Meek Mill’s unreleased song were leaked on social media. The name of the song is titled “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe),” but it doesn’t sound like it does the NBA legend any justice.

At one point in the song it says “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with the chopper, it be another Kobe [Bryant].” Of course, this is a reference to the tragic helicopter accident that took place in January of 2020.

Those lyrics didn’t sit well with the sports world in large part because they come off as extremely insensitive.

Well, it turns out that Vanessa Bryant isn’t fond of Meek Mill’s lyrics either. She had a strong message for him on Instagram this week.

“Dear Meek Mill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period,” Bryant responded. “I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show admiration for my husband. This lack respects and tact.”

Vanessa Bryant speaks on that controversial Meek Mill lyric pic.twitter.com/iDaoVBUsg3 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 23, 2021

Similar to what Bryant said, there are much better ways to honor her husband’s life.

However, at this time it doesn’t seem like Meek Mill has any intentions on changing the lyrics to his new song. He actually defending himself on Twitter, saying “They paying to influence y’all now … its almost like mind control wake up.”

One thing is for sure: the outrage regarding Meek Mill’s new song isn’t going away anytime soon.