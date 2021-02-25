Vanessa Bryant Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s NBA Logo Suggestion

The Spun

Kyrie Irving has a suggestion for the NBA logo.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that he wants the NBA logo to change. The logo has been a clear depiction of Jerry West for decades, but Irving thinks it’s time for a change.

Irving wants the NBA logo to be changed to a depiction of former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant. Irving shared a close bond with Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020.

“Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says,” Kyrie wrote. “BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE.”

Irving added another message on Instagram.

“To: All the people who say it is not about color… “BLACK” or “BLACK KINGS” that’s what we call ourselves,” Irving wrote. “And that’s what oppressors refused to call MY ancestors. BLACK KINGS. Deal with it!”

Vanessa Bryant shared her reaction to Irving’s suggestion on Instagram. The wife of the late NBA star says that she loves the idea.

Jerry West has said in the past that he is completely open to the NBA logo changing.

“If they would want to change it, I wish they would,” West said back in 2017.


