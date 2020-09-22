Vanessa Bryant Files A Lawsuit Against L.A. County Sheriff Department

Vanessa Bryant has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, citing “severe emotional distress” over the capturing and leaking of crash scene photos of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

According to TMZ, Bryant’s lawsuit alleges “no fewer than 8 sheriff’s deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification.”

The lawsuit also alleges that the photos were discussed within the LA County Sheriff’s Department and the situation was exposed because a deputy was caught showing a photo a woman at a bar he was attempting to impress.

Vanessa Bryant, who is suing for unspecified damages, is reportedly terrified of the images being leaked publicly on the internet.

“Ms. Bryant feels ill at the thought of strangers gawking at images of her deceased husband and child, and she lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online,” the lawsuit states.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.

Vanessa Bryant has also filed multiple lawsuits against Island Express Helicopters, the company that owned the aircraft involved in the crash.