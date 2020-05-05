Vanessa Bryant Shares Unopened Letter From Kobe On Her Birthday

Today is birthday of Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant. With the passing of her husband and daughter Gianna in January, and now our current pandemic, this has been an absolutely brutal start to the year.

Vanessa Bryant has handled things about as well as anyone could hope, given the circumstances. Today, she shared a pretty incredible find for her over 14.1 million followers on Instagram.

On Monday, she says she found an unopened letter, written to her by Kobe. She waited until today to open it, as a birthday gift for herself. The contents are pretty special.

The letter from Kobe is addressed “to the love of my life.” Inside, she says, is an artist’s drawing of her being held up by an angel. It’s a pretty incredible thing for her to find now.

The tributes to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, as well as to Vanessa and her daughters, have been special. Bryant will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year, in one of the greatest classes ever, joined by Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

The WNBA paid tribute to Gigi during its draft last month. The 13-year old Bryant was a budding basketball star in her own right, and dreamed to play at UConn, and then in the WNBA.

We wish Vanessa Bryant a happy birthday, and hope she and her family are staying safe during these trying times.

