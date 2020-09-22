Vanessa Bryant’s Mom Levels Major Accusations In New Interview

Vanessa Bryant’s mother has leveled some major accusations against her daughter in a new interview.

Sofia Laine, the mother of Kobe Bryant’s widow, did a sit-down interview with Univision reporter Dave Valadez. During the interview, she made some accusations about her daughter.

The mother-in-law to the former Los Angeles Lakers star claims that her daughter kicked her away following the tragic helicopter accident in late January.

Laine alleges that Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant have been financially supporting her, though that stopped following the death.

“She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now,” Laine said, speaking in Spanish.

Earlier this year, US Weekly reported that Vanessa and Sofia were extremely close.

“[Vanessa] is incredibly close to her mom and her mom has been her rock throughout the past few weeks,” a source told US Weekly back in February.

“Her mom is always with her and the girls [Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months] and she’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system.”

Vanessa Bryant has reportedly responded to her mother’s claims, saying they are untrue. She denied the idea that her mother has been there for her and her daughters in the wake of the tragedy.

The full interview aired on the “El Gorda y La Flaca” program on Monday afternoon.