Vanessa Bryant Responds To The Claims Made By Her Mother

An ugly situation is brewing between Vanessa Bryant, widow of the late Kobe Bryant, and her mother Sofia Laine. Months after the Los Angeles Lakers legend and daughter Gianna Bryant’s deaths in a January helicopter crash, Laine accused her daughter of kicking her out of the family home.

“She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’” Laine said in a Spanish language interview with Univision reporter Dave Valadez on El Gorda y La Flaca on Monday. “She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now.”

Bryant released a statement late last night, rejecting the notion that Laine has been kicked out. “My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a care and a house that were not in her name,” Bryant said after the interview aired. “She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn’t have my support.”

“My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony,” Bryant continued. She went on to reject the notion that her mother had been a supportive figure for the family in the wake of Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s deaths.

“Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically or emotionally supportive of my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away,” Vanessa Bryant says in the statement. “Now I see what is most important to my mother and it’s more than painful.”

“I hope that everything that is coming out about our personal relationship ends here.”

This whole situation is pretty devastating to read, in light of all that has gone on this year. Hopefully the two sides can come back together here. No one likes to see family infighting like this.