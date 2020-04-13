Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Message On Kobe Anniversary

Four years ago today, the late Kobe Bryant played in his final NBA game. Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram to commemorate her late husband.

Kobe’s final game before retirement was one for the ages. No. 24 finished off his historic 20-year NBA career with a 60-point showing in a 101-96 win against the Utah Jazz.

The legendary performance is being remembered as the greatest last-game performance – by any athlete in any sport – of all-time.

On Monday, Vanessa remembered her late husband and his final NBA game on Instagram. She also accompanied the post with a heartbreaking message regarding Kobe and her late daughter, Gianna:

“My husband worked his ass off for 20 years,” Vanessa wrote on Instragram. “Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy. I wish I could back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless.”

This is truly heartbreaking.

Kobe’s retirement years were so family focused. The NBA legend, as Vanessa wrote in her post, simply wanted to spend time with his wife and daughters.

We’re certainly hoping for the best for the Bryant family during this time.