Vanessa Bryant Posts Message On Anniversary Of Fatal Crash

Today is the one-year anniversary of the fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others.

A helicopter traveling to a youth basketball event crashed in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26, 2020. Kobe and Gianna Bryant and the seven others on board died in the crash.

Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, shared a message on Instagram on the one-year anniversary of the accident.

“Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig. My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too,” Vanessa Bryant wrote.

“I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!”

Our thoughts continue to be with the Bryant family and the friends and families of the other victims.