Vanessa Bryant Posts Message For Kobe On Father’s Day

Today is the first Father’s Day for the Bryant family since Kobe’s tragic death in January. No doubt it is a bittersweet occasion for Vanessa Bryant and her daughters.

Few things made Kobe prouder than his daughters and the relationship he had with them. Following the helicopter accident that claimed his life, along with his daughter Gianna’s and seven others, Kobe’s legacy has lived on through his wife and three surviving daughters.

This morning, Vanessa Bryant posted a beautiful, yet gut-wrenching Father’s Day tribute on Instagram. Her IG profile is private, but ESPN captured a screenshot of the message and shared it on Twitter.

“Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world,” she wrote. “We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB. @KobeBryant #BestoftheBest #GirlDad.”

Vanessa Bryant shared a message to Kobe Bryant for #FathersDay 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/yQoKx6HjBp — ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2020

Yesterday was also Capri Bryant’s first birthday, which the family celebrated together and Vanessa chronicled on social media.

“God Bless you sweet princess. Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. ‘Koko-Bean’ named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant,” she wrote. “We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy.”

Five months after the accident, it is still surreal to think that Kobe Bryant is really gone. As brutal as it is that his family no longer has him and Gianna with them physically, it is wonderful to see them spend time together honoring their memories.