Vanessa Bryant Reacts To The Lakers Winning The NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions for the first time since 2010.

Los Angeles topped Miami in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. The Lakers were led by NBA Finals MVP LeBron James, who won his fourth championship. This is the 17th title in franchise history.

The Lakers last won it all in 2010, when Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol led the Western Conference franchise to a title. Tragically, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in late January.

For most of the season, the Lakers have said that they are playing in honor of Bryant and his family. On Sunday night, Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, shared her reaction to the NBA Finals win.

“Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @lakers Kobe was right, RP!” she wrote. “Stay the course – blockout the noise.”

She added: “Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this.”

This was a very tough championship to win, as it came inside of the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The Lakers went months without seeing their friends and family members.

“This was very challenging, and very difficult,” LeBron James said. “It played with your mind, and it played with your body. You’re away from some of the things you’re so accustomed to [that] make you the professional you are.

“This is right up there with one of the greatest accomplishments I have.”

Now, they rightfully get to celebrate.