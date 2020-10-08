Vanessa Bryant Reacts To The Lakers’ Game 5 Jerseys

When the Los Angeles Lakers step on the hardwood for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, they’ll be wearing the ‘Black Mamba’ jerseys.

The Lakers were originally scheduled to wear the ‘Black Mamba’ uniforms for a potential Game 7, but they’ve decided to move it up for a potential series-deciding Game 5. This has led many fans to believe that Los Angeles will take care of business on Friday.

Throughout this postseason, the Lakers have been unstoppable when wearing the ‘Black Mamba’ jerseys. In fact, they are 4-0 in the 2020 playoffs when wearing the jerseys inspired by the late Kobe Bryant.

As you’d expect, Lakers fans were jumping for joy when they found out which jerseys their team will wear on Friday. Additionally, Vanessa Bryant rejoiced when she heard the news.

“Mamba and Mambacita jerseys approved for Game 5,” Bryant wrote on Twitter. “Let’s go Lakers.”

Kobe Bryant was more than an athlete for the Lakers. His “Mamba mentality” became a lifestyle for his coaches, fans and teammates.

Clearly, the Lakers have taken on that “Mamba mentality” every time they put on that alternate uniform.

There’s no better way for LeBron James and the Lakers to honor the Bryant family by winning the NBA Finals on Friday night while wearing the ‘Black Mamba’ jerseys.

Tipoff for Game 5 of the NBA Finals is at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.