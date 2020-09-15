Vanessa Bryant Responds To LA Sheriff’s Challenge To LeBron

On Monday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva challenged Lakers superstar LeBron James to match the reward money for information on the person who fired shots at two deputies over the weekend. He hasn’t responded to the challenge yet, but Vanessa Bryant already has.

Vanessa, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, didn’t have many words to share about Villanueva. However, she did post some screenshots on Instagram that show how she feels about the department.

The screenshots that Bryant shared had to do with how the department handled the tragic helicopter accident that resulted in the loss of Kobe, Gianna and seven other victims.

Bryant shared an article from The Hollywood Reporter with the headline “Eight deputies are accused of sharing images from the helicopter crash site.”

Good luck getting him to match a penny cus Vanessa Bryant has spoken. And that’s Periodt. pic.twitter.com/xgp5mYIZ7d — WAKANDAFOREVER (@iamkateysha) September 15, 2020

Additionally, Bryant shared a story that discussed a potential cover-up attempt by Villanueva. It had to do with alleged graphic photos of the helicopter crash.

Back in May, Vanessa filed a claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over deputies allegedly sharing photos from the crash site.

Whether or not James will accept the challenge from Villanueva is still unknown. One thing is for sure, the Bryant family will not be helping the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.