Vanessa Bryant Shares A Heartwarming Easter Video

For Vanessa Bryant, today is bittersweet. While she gets to see her daughters enjoy Easter, it is also the first holiday for the Bryant family since Kobe and Gianna were killed in a January helicopter crash.

In the months since the tragic accident, we’ve seen Vanessa carry herself with an unimaginable amount of poise and grace. At the same time, she and her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri have kept the Bryant legacy alive.

Yesterday, Vanessa shared an awesome video of her two youngest girls–Bianka, 3 and Capri, nine months–enjoying the Easter festivities. It looks like they have plenty of treats and surprises.

In the clip, Bianka can be seen using a toy mallet to break open an Easter egg, revealing goodies inside.

“Easter Treats!🐰🥚” Bryant wrote in the caption. “Bianka & Capri 💕Thank you @jeffleatham.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-2WiGVDSCZ/

That’s just adorable.

Earlier this month, Kobe Bryant was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot. He will enter the hallowed halls in Springfield alongside fellow legends Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.