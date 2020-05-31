Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo Of Kobe Amidst Nationwide Protests

Vanessa Bryant has shared a photo of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the protests taking place across the country.

Protests have taken place in nearly every major American city for the past two to three nights, sparked by Floyd’s death at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Back in December 2014, Kobe Bryant wore an “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt before a Lakers game. The shirt was in honor of Eric Garner, who died in police custody in New York City in July 2014. It referenced his last words.

Bryant and several other NBA players wore the T-shirt to spread awareness. The message is unfortunately as relevant as ever five-plus years later.

Vanessa Bryant released a statement on everything that’s happened.

“My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again. #ICANTBREATHE,” she wrote. “Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let’s share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change- register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER.”

Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California in late January.