Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol had an incredible bond on the hardwood, but it appears their friendship off the court was even stronger. That’s been on display ever since the five-time champion tragically passed away in January.

The sports world still hasn’t recovered from the loss of Bryant. It also hurt to hear that Gianna, one of the Bryant family’s four children, was also on the helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, California.

Gasol has been trying his best to help out the Bryant family whenever he can. On Monday, he chose to spend his 40th birthday with Vanessa and her three daughters.

Vanessa shared photos of Gasol spending time with the kids on her Instagram account. It’s truly one of the most heartwarming gestures you’ll see this year.

Here are the photos Vanessa shared on Instagram:

Pau spending time with Kobe’s daughters is the best ❤ (via vanessabryant/IG) pic.twitter.com/uDMEqvhMtG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Gasol reached out to the Bryant family. Earlier this year, the two-time champion sent a birthday cake to the family in May in honor of Gianna, who would have turned 14 years old.

While this hasn’t been easy for the Bryant family or Gasol, they’ve all shown their strength over the past few months. Most importantly, they’ve been honoring the life of an absolute legend.

Hopefully we’ll get to see more heartwarming photos like these in the future.