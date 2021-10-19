Vanessa Bryant Has Reportedly Filed Special Trademark

Kobe Bryant was already working his way into the media world before his tragic death. Now, it appears that his wife Vanessa Bryant is looking to build on that legacy.

Kobe, Inc., the late NBA star’s company, for which Vanessa serves as president, has put in a trademark application for “KB24.” It appears that she and her team have grand plans for the brand.

“Vanessa submitted docs earlier this month to lock in the trademark for digital collectible items, websites, training camps, broadcasting platforms, podcasts, TV shows, movies, documentaries and music … as well as sports cards, food/drink containers and t-shirts,” TMZ Sports reports.

The Bryant family and its company have already applied for a number of trademarks in the year-plus since Kobe’s death, including “Mamba Sports Academy,” “Mambacita,” a nickname for his daughter Gianna, who was also killed in the January 2020 helicopter crash, “Lady Mambas,” “Lil Mambas,” and others.

Vanessa Bryant Files 'KB24' Trademark, Plans Kobe Sports And Entertainment Empirehttps://t.co/JXdFtqLgOk — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 19, 2021

Kobe Bryant was building a pretty comprehensive and unique media presence before his death. Sports was obviously a centerpiece, with Kobe writing, producing, and hosting ESPN+’s Detail, a show in which he broke down hoops film on big games and star players. Peyton Manning has gone on to host a football edition of the show.

In 2018, Bryant produced and narrated an animated short film titled Dear Basketball, which went on to win a host of major awards, including the Academy Award For Best Animated Short Film.

We’ll see what Vanessa Bryant and Kobe, Inc. have in store with this latest news.

[TMZ Sports]