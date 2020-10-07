Just a few hours ago, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat took the floor for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Lakers jumped out to an early lead in the series, taking the first two games. It looked like LeBron James and company were well on their way to an NBA Finals sweep.

That was until Heat star Jimmy Butler put the team on his back with a 40-point triple-double in Game 3. Miami cruised to a 115-104 win during Butler’s dominant performance.

In Game 4, the Lakers took a 49-47 lead into the half. After a back-and-forth third quarter, the Lakers took a 75-70 lead into the fourth quarter.

Late in the fourth quarter, Lakers big man Anthony Davis took a nasty fall after a scary collision with a teammate. Los Angeles guard Alex Caruso fell right into the knees of Davis, who stayed down on the ground.

Here’s video of the play.

Jimmy Butler blatantly shoves Caruso, who takes out Anthony Davis’s legs. Prison rules 4th quarter! pic.twitter.com/IAOrtuvqdY — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 7, 2020

The good news for Lakers fans watching from home is that Anthony Davis eventually walked it off. On the Lakers very next possession he slammed home a dunk that gave the Lakers a two-point lead.

With just under five minutes left to play in the fourth quarter, the Lakers hold an 88-85 lead.

Can the Lakers hold on or will the Heat fight back and even the series at two games apiece?