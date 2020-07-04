Video: Bronny James’ Comment About Steph Curry Went Viral

Everyone knows who Bronny James’ dad is. LeBron James is only one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. But that didn’t stop a Bronny fan from asking the young star who Bronny’s dad is on a recent Instagram live.

Bronny James is only 15-years-old, but he’s already a rising celebrity and basketball star – understandably so. LeBron’s oldest child has obviously been blessed with major basketball talent just like his old man. The 6-foot-2 guard is already one of the most sought-after recruits in his class.

Bronny isn’t just a star on the court, though. He’s also garnered a major following on Instagram, featuring the likes of over five million followers.

All of Bronny’s fans got treated to a recent Q&A session on Instagram live this past week. One fan had a strange question, asking Bronny who his dad is. LeBron’s the one and only answer, obviously. But Bronny James had another idea. He named “Steph Curry” instead. Check out the hilarious answer in the post below.

Bronny James was asked who his dad was on Live. “Steph Curry” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HTw7kb20ij — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) July 2, 2020

We all know LeBron’s struggled in the NBA Finals, going 3-6 over his legendary career. Half of LeBron’s six NBA Finals losses have come against Steph and the Warriors.

The Cleveland-Golden State rivalry was one of the best in the NBA over the past decade, but it often went in the way of the Warriors. Though, LeBron and the Cavaliers did pull off the miraculous come-from-behind 2016 NBA Finals series victory after trailing three games to one.

There’s no question LeBron’s a better basketball player than Steph. But LeBron might have to beat Steph and the Warriors a few more times for Bronny James to stop joking around and calling Steph his dad.