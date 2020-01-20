Video: Fan Ejected For Throwing Object At Bronny James During Game

Being the son of LeBron James has its definite benefits, but there are always going to be some ignorant fans who target Bronny James because of who he is.

That could have been what happened during today’s Hoophall Classic game in Springfield, Mass. between James’ Sierra Canyon (Calif.) team and Paul VI Catholic from Virginia. During the third quarter, a fan was caught throwing a piece of trash at Bronny as he attempted to inbound the ball.

Yahoo’s Krysten Peek has a closeup video of the incident. You can see the object (a piece of paper?) flying past James and the referee immediately signalling to security to eject the fan.

Game was stopped and security was called out immediately to remove a fan that threw a yellow starburst or a piece of trash at Bronny James in the 3rd quarter. Be better, fans. pic.twitter.com/WzvmluebpE — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) January 20, 2020

In the below video, there’s the crowd angle featuring the tossed trash. You can’t see the perpetrator but you can his or her hand going back and releasing the object.

It looks like it came from whoever is sitting next to the gentleman in the blue hat.

Hey LeBron, just caught this kid throwing something at your son! Not cool! @KingJames pic.twitter.com/G93vHdZT2O — Dvar (@dvar91) January 20, 2020

If you’re throwing trash at a high school kid during a game, whether his dad is famous or not, you really must reevaluate your priorities. It’s that simple.

On the court, Bronny and Sierra Canyon fell to Paul VI 70-62 this afternoon.