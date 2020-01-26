The Spun

Video: Jay Williams’ Powerful Reaction To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Jay Williams speaks on College GameDay before a game.LUBBOCK, TX - FEBRUARY 24: ESPN College Gameday hosts Rece Davis, Jay Williams, Seth Greenburg and Jay Bilas give commentary during the live broadcast prior to the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas Jayhawks on February 24, 2018 at United Supermarket Arena in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

There will be many people asked to speak about the unfathomable loss of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash earlier today.. Maybe none of them can offer quite the perspective that ESPN’s Jay Williams just did.

Williams didn’t just know Bryant from his time in the NBA. He also knows what it is like to be involved in a horrific accident, as he lost his NBA career and nearly his life when he crashed his motorcycle in 2002.

A clearly emotional Williams fought back tears while speaking with colleague Zubin Mehenti. He not only related what Bryant meant to him but also had a message for anyone listening.

Williams implored people who are dealing with grudges or issues in their ife to “let that s–t go” because it doesn’t matter in the long run.

Williams also related an incredible anecdote involving him and Bryant during the former’s rookie season in the NBA.

It illustrated Bryant’s insane competitive nature.

RIP Kobe.


