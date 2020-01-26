Video: Jay Williams’ Powerful Reaction To Kobe Bryant’s Death

There will be many people asked to speak about the unfathomable loss of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash earlier today.. Maybe none of them can offer quite the perspective that ESPN’s Jay Williams just did.

Williams didn’t just know Bryant from his time in the NBA. He also knows what it is like to be involved in a horrific accident, as he lost his NBA career and nearly his life when he crashed his motorcycle in 2002.

A clearly emotional Williams fought back tears while speaking with colleague Zubin Mehenti. He not only related what Bryant meant to him but also had a message for anyone listening.

Williams implored people who are dealing with grudges or issues in their ife to “let that s–t go” because it doesn’t matter in the long run.

Jay Williams gets emotional when talking about Kobe pic.twitter.com/2gomVXYSfd — ContentNBA (@ContentNBA) January 26, 2020

Williams also related an incredible anecdote involving him and Bryant during the former’s rookie season in the NBA.

It illustrated Bryant’s insane competitive nature.

Jay Williams showed up to a game early while in a slump & saw Kobe working out tirelessly, staying longer than Jay. After, he asked Kobe why so hard? "Because I saw you come into the gym & I wanted you to know that no matter how hard you worked, you weren't going to outwork me." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe.