Video Of LeBron, Bronny James Went Viral Last Night

LeBron James returned to his old stomping grounds on Friday night. This time around though, it was his son entertaining the crowd at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Bronny James and his travel team are in Akron, Ohio this weekend for The Battle: Summer Showcase, a three-day event that’s taking place inside The LeBron James Arena.

On Friday night, a video of LeBron giving Bronny pointers on the court went viral. It was an awesome father-son moment for them, especially since it occurred where LeBron used to play high school basketball.

Parents don’t usually go on the court during pregame warm-ups, but not every parent is a four-time NBA champion.

Here’s the video of LeBron helping out Bronny:

LeBron giving Bronny some pointers at The LeBron James Arena at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School 💪 (via @camijustice) pic.twitter.com/vdLrTsNfwc — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2021

Willie McGee, the current athletic director for St. Vincent-St. Mary revealed what it was like to see Bronny playing in the arena that LeBron made famous.

“It takes you right back,” McGee said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “I get that feeling often being the athletic director here, but obviously to have LeBron involved and the kids involved, to pull up and see those lines wrapped around the corner, it’s unbelievable. It takes you right back to when we played and coming to school in the morning, and the tickets going on sale after first period and seeing people lined up.”

Bronny and the rest of the Strive For Greatness travel team will be back in action this Saturday.