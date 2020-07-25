Video: Orlando Magic Player Suffers Scary Fall vs. Lakers

It didn’t take very long for an NBA player to suffer an injury inside the bubble. Orlando Magic forward Wesley Iwundu had to leave this afternoon’s scrimmage against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a scary fall.

During the second quarter of action, Iwundu was driving to the rim when he got fouled by J.R. Smith. The 25-year-old forward tried to hang on the rim to avoid crashing to the floor, but instead he fell face first into the hardwood.

Iwundu stayed on the floor for about a minute or two before getting up. Trainers rushed to his side to clean him up since he suffered a cut right above his left eye.

Since this is only a scrimmage, the Magic don’t have to worry about getting Iwundu back in the game. He went to the locker room after suffering the injury and hasn’t returned yet. We’d have to imagine that he’ll probably sit the rest of this scrimmage out.

Here’s the nasty fall that Iwundu suffered in the second quarter:

Smith’s foul didn’t come off as flagrant, but obviously the result wasn’t ideal.

The Magic will need Iwundu’s contributions off the bench when the regular season officially resumes next week. They currently hold a 5.5-game lead over the Washington Wizards for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Los Angeles currently leads by double digits over Orlando in the first half. The rest of this scrimmage can be seen on NBA TV.