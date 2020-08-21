Video: Shaq Has Epic Response To Charles Barkley’s Lakers Prediction

Charles Barkley has been saying for the past week the Lakers would get swept by the Trail Blazers. His prediction fell flat on its face when Anthony Davis and LeBron James led Los Angeles to a much-needed win on Thursday night.

Following Game 1 of this series, Barkley took a broom and started sweeping around the Inside The NBA set. That gesture from the Hall of Famer didn’t sit well with Laker Nation.

Since the fans won’t have the chance to confront Barkley face-to-face, Shaquille O’Neal has decided to take matters into his own hands. After all, Shaq won three titles in Los Angeles and still has plenty of support from the fan base.

Earlier today, O’Neal walked up to Barkley with a broom and snapped it right in front of his face. It made for a hilarious moment on TV.

Here’s video of Shaq snapping the broom:

“I got you Laker Nation.” 😂🧹@SHAQ had to break Chuck’s broom for @LakersNation. pic.twitter.com/BA3HA8aDUb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 21, 2020

Barkley should be a little worried about the Lakers tying up the series considering the fact that he picked the Blazers to reach the NBA Finals.

One loss doesn’t mean the sky is falling for Portland, but Los Angeles has done an excellent job of containing its explosive offense led by Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

The Blazers will try to bounce back with a victory on Saturday night. Coverage for Game 3 begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.