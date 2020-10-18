Video Shows How LeBron Reacted To Each Of His Championships

LeBron James won his fourth NBA championship just a week ago, sparking another hilarious reaction from the NBA superstar.

The King is a champion once again. LeBron, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat in six games to win the NBA Finals. No. 23 also took home the NBA Finals MVP Award, the fourth time he’s won the prestigious award.

LeBron has now a championship with three different organizations – Miami, Cleveland and Los Angeles. He also improved his NBA Finals record to 4-6, which looks a whole lot better than 3-6.

The King hasn’t been shy in sharing his reactions to winning championships in the past. Bleacher Report posted a new video showing each of LeBron’s reactions to winning his four championships on Saturday evening. Take a look below.

These videos of LeBron after winning a championship are legendary 😂 (via @KingJames,@JaValeMcGee) pic.twitter.com/OMre9mHMlw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2020

We’re hoping we get to see a few more LeBron James’ championship wins in years to come. The Los Angeles Lakers certainly appear poised for another title run.

By all accounts, Anthony Davis appears committed to staying in Los Angeles for the long run. As long as LeBron and AD are playing together, the Lakers are going to be dangerous. But they’d still be wise to try and sign a consistent three-point shooter during this off-season.

LeBron has now won four championships in his nearly flawless NBA career. He’s just two away from the legendary Michael Jordan, who won six titles for the Chicago Bulls.