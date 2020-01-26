The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video Shows LeBron Crying As He Gets Off Lakers Plane

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant address each other before a game.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers has a moment on the sideline with former Laker Kobe Bryant in the second half during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

LeBron James had tremendous respect for Kobe Bryant, and the feeling was certainly mutual. So it’s completely understandable that LeBron was visibly shaken and crying after discovering the tragic news of his passing.

Video of LeBron getting off the plane shows him hugging someone tightly in a very touching moment. He is then seen wiping tears from his face once he gets a moment to himself before giving someone else a hug.

Kobe Bryant’s death occurred just hours after LeBron passed him for No. 3 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

12 News shared the video:

In his final tweet before the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Kobe congratulated LeBron on passing him on the all-time chart.

LeBron and Kobe played against each other on many occasions, and with each other as members of Team USA.

We may not get a proper response from LeBron for a few hours, but knowing him it will powerful.


Reader Interactions

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.