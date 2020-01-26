LeBron James had tremendous respect for Kobe Bryant, and the feeling was certainly mutual. So it’s completely understandable that LeBron was visibly shaken and crying after discovering the tragic news of his passing.

Video of LeBron getting off the plane shows him hugging someone tightly in a very touching moment. He is then seen wiping tears from his face once he gets a moment to himself before giving someone else a hug.

Kobe Bryant’s death occurred just hours after LeBron passed him for No. 3 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

12 News shared the video:

LeBron James in tears as he exits the Los Angeles Lakers team plane following the news of Kobe Bryant's death. James passed Kobe for 3rd on the all-time scoring list yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4gUYmRjUqI — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) January 26, 2020

In his final tweet before the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Kobe congratulated LeBron on passing him on the all-time chart.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

LeBron and Kobe played against each other on many occasions, and with each other as members of Team USA.

We may not get a proper response from LeBron for a few hours, but knowing him it will powerful.