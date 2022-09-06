Video Shows Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook's Lakers Greeting

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Patrick Beverley #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena on January 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley don't have to be best friends, but for now, they have to be teammates.

Westbrook and Beverley have had a longstanding beef, which was why when the Lakers acquired Beverley in a trade this summer, it raised a lot of eyebrows.

How will the two coexist? Well, that remains to be seen, but their encounter following Beverley's introductory press conference on Tuesday was brief and not overly awkward.

Here's the video of the two saying hello.

We're guessing (hoping?) that the Lakers considered the relationship between Beverley and Westbrook before the traded for the pesky defensive-minded guard.

Of course, the Lakers could still be looking to trade Westbrook, and if they do, all of this becomes moot.