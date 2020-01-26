While the NBA decides what to do about the games yet to play tonight in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing, several games have gone on as planned. But the Spurs-Raptors game wasn’t about to start without properly honoring the NBA legend.

At the start of the game, the Raptors won the tipoff. But the two sides did not play the ball, and allowed the clock to run down from 24 seconds in honor of Kobe Bryant. The Spurs then ran out the 24-second shot clock on their ensuing possession.

The tribute was immediately followed by applause from the crowd, who adored the show of sportsmanship from the two teams.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, whose teams clashed with Bryant’s Lakers many times during his career, was among those who clapped in honor of No. 24.

Today's #Spurs/#Raptors game started with two 24-second violations in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Wr26KpWKSG — John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) January 26, 2020

There are six more NBA games to play tonight but it’s not known yet whether the NBA intends to see them played.

Many people are suggesting that the NBA cancel reduce the number of games to 81 for the rest of the season in tribute to the legendary 81-point game Bryant put up against the Raptors during his career.

NBA come on, man. No better nod to Kobe than an 81 game season. — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) January 26, 2020

Cancel all NBA games tonight — Evan Roberts (@EvanRobertsWFAN) January 26, 2020

There’s certainly a strong case to be made for cancelling games. We’ve already seen a number of NBA stars get very emotional on the court and on the benches as the news has come in.

How should the NBA properly honor Kobe Bryant moving forward?