Tracy McGrady and Kobe Bryant shared a special friendship and bond over the years. Naturally, McGrady is mourning the passing of his long-time friend.

McGrady joined ESPN’s The Jump on Monday afternoon to discuss his tender feelings for Kobe and the Bryant family.

Understandably, the former NBA player was very emotional, breaking down in tears during his interview with Rachel Nichols.

This is heartbreaking. But it’s also a sign of the special bond McGrady and Bryant shared.

“I’m devastated, like everybody else,” McGrady said on The Jump. “I think I’m the one person that has a connection that nobody else has with Kobe. I used to stay at his house … I just remember us, the minute I walked through those doors, it was just an instant bond. The stories I could tell of being in there and watching karate flicks and Michael Jordan home-videos.”

McGrady’s full interview, which includes fantastic stories regarding his friendship with Bryant, can be seen in the video below.

This is absolutely heartbreaking to see and hear. But it also goes to show the incredible impact Bryant had in the sports community.

It’s incredible to hear the stories of friendship between Bryant and McGrady. Those memories and Bryant’s legacy will be remembered for a long time.