Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Has A Telling Comment On LeBron James

Most NBA fans would argue that LeBron James’ peak as a basketball player came in Miami. That’s where LeBron made four straight NBA Finals – winning two – after all.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr would disagree, though.

Kerr revealed in an interview with 95.7 The Game that he believes LeBron is a better player now than he was on the Heat. The Warriors head coach thinks LeBron is a more well-rounded player on offense, especially with his shooting ability.

“I think LeBron is actually a way better player now than he was six years ago when he played in Miami,” Kerr said, via Alex Didion of NBC Sports. “It’s remarkable watching the offensive transformation since then, and his confidence in his shooting, and that’s what Miami has to deal with.”

LeBron was probably at his physical peak in Miami, but the 35-year-old Lakers star is still an incredible force on both ends of the floor.

Los Angeles took a 2-0 lead over Miami in the NBA Finals on Friday night. The Lakers star appears to be as motivated as ever.

Mind Still in Sprint Mode! 🔒. Won’t let me sleep. Love it! Wouldn’t want it any other way right now — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 3, 2020

Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will be televised on ABC.