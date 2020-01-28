The Spun

Washington Post Releases Statement On Reporter’s Kobe Bryant Tweets

Kobe Bryant runs down the court during a Lakers game.PHOENIX - MAY 02: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks back while running downcourt in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2007 NBA Playoffs at US Airways Center on May 2, 2007 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

The Washington Post has released a new statement on suspended reporter Felicia Sonmez’s controversial tweets following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

After news of Bryant’s death broke on Sunday, Sonmez tweeted out a link to a 2016 Daily Beast story detailing Bryant’s 2003 rape allegations. That tweet and subsequent follow up tweets were deleted, but you can see screenshots below.

Sonmez was place on administrative leave, though the Post denied it was directly related to her Bryant tweets, saying it had to do with a later tweet that showed a screenshot of her work email inbox.

Now, the Post has a new statement on Sonmez, who they say did not commit a “clear and direct” violation of company social media policy.

The statement said the paper “consistently urges restraint, which is particularly important when there are tragic deaths.” However, it also apologized for addressing Sonmez’s personnel matter publicly.

All in all, it doesn’t look like Sonmez will face any major repercussions.


