Washington Post Releases Statement On Reporter’s Kobe Bryant Tweets

The Washington Post has released a new statement on suspended reporter Felicia Sonmez’s controversial tweets following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

After news of Bryant’s death broke on Sunday, Sonmez tweeted out a link to a 2016 Daily Beast story detailing Bryant’s 2003 rape allegations. That tweet and subsequent follow up tweets were deleted, but you can see screenshots below.

Sonmez was place on administrative leave, though the Post denied it was directly related to her Bryant tweets, saying it had to do with a later tweet that showed a screenshot of her work email inbox.

Washington Post reporter @feliciasonmez deleted her crass tweets about Kobe Bryant. But screen grabs are forever – and I took some before she deleted the tweets. Bye, Felicia. pic.twitter.com/IvNZHkiBam — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) January 26, 2020

Now, the Post has a new statement on Sonmez, who they say did not commit a “clear and direct” violation of company social media policy.

The statement said the paper “consistently urges restraint, which is particularly important when there are tragic deaths.” However, it also apologized for addressing Sonmez’s personnel matter publicly.

New statement regarding Post reporter Felicia Sonmez pic.twitter.com/HBt2s5VW68 — Kristine Coratti Kelly (@kriscoratti) January 28, 2020

All in all, it doesn’t look like Sonmez will face any major repercussions.