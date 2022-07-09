Watch: LeBron James, Scotty Pippen Jr. Share A Moment During Friday Night's Game

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 8: Scotty Pippen Jr. #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball during the game against the Phoenix Sunsduring the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 8, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images) Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Lakers faced the Suns on Friday night in the Summer League. LeBron James obviously didn't play, but he was in attendance to watch the young talent on Los Angeles' roster.

At one point during the game, Scotty Pippen Jr. drove to the rim and completed a layup despite dealing with a ton of contact.

After making the shot, Pippen fell to the floor. It didn't take long for him to get up because James ran over from his seat to lend him a hand.

It was a pretty neat moment between the four-time NBA champion and the rookie.

Check it out:

While there's no guarantee Pippen will be on the Lakers' main roster next season, the fact that he's already getting help from James is an encouraging sign.

Pippen finished Friday night's game with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists.