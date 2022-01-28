What Fans Reportedly Yelled At Carmelo Anthony Before Being Ejected

With no LeBron James and limited support from the bench, the Los Angeles Lakers lost 105-87 to the Philadelphia 76ers last night. But the low mark might have been the fourth quarter heckling of Carmelo Anthony.

With seven minutes remaining in the quarter, Anthony confronted a fan who had been heckling him from behind the courtside seats. Anthony said after the game that the fan called him “boy” among other things.

“Some things were said,” Anthony said, via ESPN. “Unacceptable. I’m cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash, cheering for their team, booing the other team, I’m all for that. But when you cross certain lines, as a man, you just, that’s what you’re going to see. That’s what you’re going to get, as you saw there.”

That fan was the first but not the last to try and heckle the 10-time All-Star. A second fan attempted to confront Anthony shortly after security stepped in for the first incident.

One fan was ejected for the incident.

Things got so bad that 76ers star Joel Embiid had to step in and intervene.

“I was just trying to calm the situation because they were just going back and forth, and I really wanted to just go home and finish the game,” Embiid said. “So, yes, that’s what I wanted, to calm the situation down so we could play and move on.”

Sixers fan that was ejected for taunting Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony kept calling him a “boy” and yelling “get in the corner boy” and “keeping shooting boy,” league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 28, 2022

Carmelo Anthony is averaging 13.3 points and 4.1 assists per game this season. He’s played in all but three games for the Lakers in his first year with the team.

Should there be further discipline for fans heckling players?