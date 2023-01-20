When Anthony Davis Could Reportedly Return To Lakers

The Lakers have been without Anthony Davis since Dec. 16 due to a foot injury. Though he's not ready to return just yet, the latest update on his status is very encouraging.

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin revealed that Los Angeles hopes to have Davis back on the hardwood by next week.

"If everything continues to go the right way, [Anthony Davis] will be back playing for the Lakers next week," McMenamin said.

Davis is currently ramping up his recovery process. He'll go through "full-fledge practices" before returning to the Lakers' starting lineup.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham recently said that Davis is progressing well.

"He did jump in with the group today, did some non-contact stuff, pick-and-roll drills, a little offensive scripting," Ham said. "He’s looking good. Moving well. ... Got a great sweat in [during an] individual workout ... He’s progressing really, really, really well."

When healthy, Davis is one of the best players in the game. He was averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game before he got hurt this season.

If the Lakers are going to go on a run and make the playoffs this season, they'll need Davis back in the fold.