When Game 7 Of The 2020 NBA Finals Would Be Scheduled For

Adam Silver and the NBA appear to be getting closer to making a decision on the 2019-20 season. By all accounts, a champion will be crowned at some point this year – but for now, the logistics continue to be sorted out.

The NBA has made it clear it intends to play out the rest of the regular season and playoffs at one or two central locations. Orlando’s Walt Disney World remains the likely destination while Las Vegas could also be a possibility.

Other options the NBA is sorting through has to do with how to format the rest of the season. It appears a decision will be made soon. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed on Tuesday the NBA Board of Governors is expected to make a decision on Thursday regarding a finalized plan to resume the season.

Per Wojnarowski, one of the options for the proposed timeline features Game 7 of the NBA Finals being played on Oct. 12th. Obviously, that’s much later than what has been previously reported. Early reports indicated the NBA Finals would be wrapped up by the beginning of September. This proposed timeline is much different and appears more likely.

The NBA's Board of Governors has a Thursday meeting set for a vote on a finalized plan to restart the season, per sources. The league is still working through those details with the NBPA. https://t.co/bwZ74S3ldR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2020

It’s going to be a busy fall is the NBA Finals trickle into October.

The league would join the NFL, college football and potentially even baseball in what would be the busiest sports month of all-time.

It looks like we may discover the NBA’s official plans as soon as this Thursday to resume the season.