Wild LeBron James, Anthony Davis Fact Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 5: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the New York Knicks on February 5, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

In October 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Finals. Fast forward to August 2022, and there are just two members from that team remaining on the roster.

Though it sounds too crazy to be true, Anthony Davis and LeBron James are the only players still on the roster from the 2020 championship team.

After winning the Finals, the Lakers lost Avery Bradley, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard in free agency. They also traded away Danny Green and JaVale McGee.

The following offseason, the Lakers parted ways with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma so they could acquire Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards. Additionally, they lost Alex Caruso and Markieff Morris in free agency.

Talen Horton-Tucker was the third member remaining from the 2020 championship squad, but the Lakers traded away the Iowa State product this week in a deal for veteran guard Patrick Beverley.

The Lakers are still in the process of making roster moves for the 2022-23 season. It's highly unlikely Davis and James will be moved though.

Davis and James will be tasked with bringing another title to Los Angeles this upcoming season, albeit they'll probably need a better supporting cast in order to make that happen.