Is there trouble brewing between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers? The latest reports and rumors seem to indicate so.

On Wednesday, Bill Oram of The Athletic wrote that things are “tense” between LeBron and the Lakers’ front office. Oram also said that LeBron’s agent Rich Paul is “beginning to really squeeze” the organization for more influence and cited Lakers sources claiming James currently has more power than Kobe ever did.

All of this has led to fans and analysts speculating about what previously seemed unthinkable: could the Lakers eventually reach a point where it makes sense to trade LeBron? It seems inconceivable to even write those words less than 18 months after the team won the NBA championship.

Yet there are some Lakers supporters who are coming around to the idea that not only could the Lakers explore such a possibility, but should do so.

The Lakers can trade LeBron this offseason and that's OK. "They have a history. They just get the next guy. Kareem, Wilt, Shaq. It's what the city does." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/d2FFYXRzmr — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 23, 2022

Lakers fans are hilarious. Wasnt even 6 months ago they were already crowning themselves champs, now they want to try and trade a 40 year old Lebron, a permanently injured AD, and the 48 million dollar man for 10 1sts and some young all stars HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH — Bryson B (@Btwice31) February 23, 2022

I have a sneaky feeling that Lebron will not be on the @Lakers team next season. Which means they will have to figure out who the next superstar will be to carry the franchise. If they're smart they'll trade Lebron and get assets in return. — Tim Detjen (@tim_detjen) February 23, 2022

Lebron and Lakers would act as partners in finding a trade partner. I wouldnt rule it out. Pretty sure Lebron is fed up with AD’s lack of availability as well. — diego gomez (@gldnst8ofmnd) February 23, 2022

Lebron trade scenarios have always been idiotic https://t.co/aol2NzcYCL — Jack Bender (@jack_bendr) February 23, 2022

AD will demand a trade if LeBron walks the Lakers won’t have a say in that part of the equation https://t.co/C1syEGoGXJ — BJ Metta (@bj_metta) February 23, 2022

While I dont want to see lebron back in Cleveland, that’s not how the scenario would go. Lebron could essentially force the Lakers to trade him to Cleve. Cleve would probably be willing to sign & trade sexton to make the deal work since they won’t be able to pay him. Its possible — Tran-Sparent-C (@TranSparentC4US) February 23, 2022

The thing is, AD has shown eh can’t stay healthy. And that leaves 38 year old LeBron to carry the team alone, which he can’t and shouldn’t do anymore. Plus we don’t have the assets to go for broke. It’ll be what we can get for Russ and minimums. I trade them all and rebuild now. — IntoTheVoidz (@IntoTehVoidz) February 23, 2022

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Lakers are 27-31 and in ninth place in the West. Anthony Davis is still hurt, and this has the look and feel of another lost season.

If LA can’t turn things around in the season’s final stretch, expect the LeBron trade whispers to grow louder.