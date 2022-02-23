The Spun

Will The Lakers Trade LeBron? NBA World Is Speculating

LeBron James on the court for the Lakers.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Is there trouble brewing between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers? The latest reports and rumors seem to indicate so.

On Wednesday, Bill Oram of The Athletic wrote that things are “tense” between LeBron and the Lakers’ front office. Oram also said that LeBron’s agent Rich Paul is “beginning to really squeeze” the organization for more influence and cited Lakers sources claiming James currently has more power than Kobe ever did.

All of this has led to fans and analysts speculating about what previously seemed unthinkable: could the Lakers eventually reach a point where it makes sense to trade LeBron? It seems inconceivable to even write those words less than 18 months after the team won the NBA championship.

Yet there are some Lakers supporters who are coming around to the idea that not only could the Lakers explore such a possibility, but should do so.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Lakers are 27-31 and in ninth place in the West. Anthony Davis is still hurt, and this has the look and feel of another lost season.

If LA can’t turn things around in the season’s final stretch, expect the LeBron trade whispers to grow louder.

