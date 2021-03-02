Zlatan Ibrahimovic Responds To Criticism Of His LeBron Comments

It doesn’t look like we’re going to find common ground on the recent back-and-forth between legendary athletes Zlatan Ibrahimovic and LeBron James. Things kicked off last week, when Zlatan criticized LeBron for his political activism.

“[LeBron] is phenomenal at what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people have some kind of status, they go and do politics at the same time,” Ibrahimovic said during an interview for Discovery+. “Do what you’re good at. Do the category you do. I play football because I’m the best at playing football.

LeBron responded, bringing up times that Zlatan dealt with fans who hurled ethnic slurs at him during games, to raise the point that he doesn’t believe in staying quiet about issues like this. “…There’s no way I would ever just stick to sports, because I understand how this platform and how powerful my voice is,” the Los Angeles Lakers forward said.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn’t backing off of his “leave politics for politicians” stance though. During a recent news conference, the LeBron James issues came back up.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Doubles Down on LeBron Comments, Stay Out of Politics!https://t.co/3N2Fxjxka8 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 2, 2021

“Athletes unite the world, politics divide it,” he said this morning, via TMZ. “Our role is to unite the world by doing what we do best. Athletes should be athletes and politicians should do politics.”

That obviously doesn’t ring true for LeBron at all. He has been very active in both his local communities, as well as the entire United States.

In 2018, LeBron opened the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, a fully public school aimed to help at-risk children in his hometown. Last year, his More Than A Vote organization helped register voters and promote turnout in Black communities nationwide.

[TMZ]