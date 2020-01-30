Luka Doncic Injured At Mavs Practice On Thursday

Luka Doncic has been absolutely critical to the Mavericks’ success this season. That’s exactly why he’s in the running for the 2020 MVP award. But the Dallas forward suffered an injury setback on Thursday.

Doncic suffered a high-ankle injury during practice on Thursday. He’s expected to miss the Mavericks’ back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday (at Houston, Atlanta), and possibly even more.

According to NBA reporter Tim MacMahon, Doncic’s injured ankle is the same ankle he injured earlier this season. His previously ankle sprain caused Doncic to miss four games.

A source describes Luka Doncic's right ankle injury as similar to the one he suffered earlier this season. Doncic missed four games and returned to practice 10 days later after his previous ankle sprain. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 30, 2020

Doncic is expected to undergo an MRI on Friday, according to Marc Stein. The MRI update should reveal the severity of the injury.

Luka Doncic, I'm told, will undergo an MRI exam Friday to gauge the full extent of the ankle injury he suffered Thursday at practice — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 30, 2020

Depending on the severity of the injury, Dallas might elect to sit Doncic out through the All-Star break.

The Mavericks have eight games remaining until the break. Considering Dallas is currently fifth in the Western Conference standings, the Mavericks could afford to rest Doncic until he’s back to full health.

That’d probably be the best move for a team needing Doncic at full health down the stretch of the regular season.

The Mavericks forward is averaging a staggering near-triple double this season with 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

Doncic’s health remains a concern, though. The hope is that this current ankle injury isn’t too serious.