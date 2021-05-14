Magic Johnson Has Message For Alex Rodriguez After He Buys NBA Team

Earlier this week, Alex Rodriguez used some very expensive retail therapy to get over his breakup with star singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

The former New York Yankees star, along with tech entrepreneur Marc Lore agreed to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves from longtime owner Glen Taylor. How much did A-Rod and company have to pay for the team? A cool $1.5 billion.

Rumors of A-Rod’s interest in potentially owning an NBA team floated around over the past few months. After the deal hit some momentary snags, Rodriguez and Lore finally landed the team.

After the news was confirmed, several sports starts reached out to offer congratulations to the former MLB star. One of those on that list was former Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

“Congratulations to my good friend Alex Rodriguez on becoming an NBA owner by purchasing the Minnesota Timberwolves!” Johnson said on Twitter.

A-Rod might have retired from the game of baseball years ago, but he’s stayed heavily involved in sports. He works as an analyst for ESPN and now owns his very own (kind of) NBA team.

He’ll have his work cut out for him though. The Timberwolves have been one of the worst teams in the NBA with one playoff berth in the past 17 seasons.