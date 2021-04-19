The Spun

Magic Johnson Sends Heartfelt Message To Scottie Pippen

On Monday, Scottie Pippen announced the tragic passing of his oldest son Antron. A short time later, Magic Johnson expressed his condolences.

Johnson and Pippen competed against each other for years in the late 1980s and early 1990s and played together on “The Dream Team.” Their relationship goes back a long time, so it’s not surprising to see Magic speak up here.

“Cookie and I are praying for [Scottie Pippen], his ex-wife Karen, and their entire family after the passing of their son Antron,” he wrote on Twitter.

Antron Pippen was 33 years old. He is the son of Pippen’s past relationship with Karen McCollum.

“Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Scottie Pippen wrote. “A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Pippen and his family during this tragic time.

Rest in peace, Antron.


