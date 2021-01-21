Magic Johnson Names His Top 5 NBA MVP Candidates

A month of the NBA’s 2020-21 season has already flown by, and with it the MVP race is starting to heat up.

There’s been some impressive showings from the NBA’s best players so far. Five players in particular have stuck out to former NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Johnson took to Twitter on Thursday to name his top-five NBA MVP candidates in the process. The list includes: LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and Jaylen Brown.

Jokic is probably the favorite at this point. The Nuggets’ star is averaging a triple-double through 14 games so far. If he keeps it up, Jokic will take home the award by season’s end.

LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokić and Jaylen Brown are the top five MVP candidates right now. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 21, 2021

Joel Embiid figures to be Nikola Jokic’s top competition for the MVP award at this point in the season. The Sixers’ big man has become a superstar, dropping 26.4 points and grabbing 11.3 boards a game this season.

LeBron James is almost always in the MVP conversation, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise he’s in it once again early on this season. LeBron’s scoring is down a bit this season (23.7 points per game), but his rebounding (7.9 per game) and assists (7.5 per game) are still strong.

Kevin Durant’s return from injury has been phenomenal. The Nets’ superstar is on a scorching start to the season, averaging 31.3 a pop through 16 games.

Durant’s Eastern Conference foe – the Boston Celtics – is led by Jaylen Brown. Brown’s one of the most-improved players in the NBA this season, and could be in the MVP conversation all-season long.