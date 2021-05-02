The NBA’s regular season is nearly at an end, which means the Most Valuable Player race is in its final stages.

LeBron James and Joel Embiid started the season on dominant runs, looking like the clear frontrunners for the award. However, once both got hurt Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic emerged as the favorite.

Over the past two months no one in the league has been better than Steph Curry, who set an NBA record for most three-pointers in April. With a few players making a strong case, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson took to Twitter with his thoughts on the matter.

“LeBron and Joel Embiid started the season leading the MVP race, then Steph Curry had a hot streak,” Magic said on Twitter. “BUT the most consistent guy all season long has been Nikola Jokić. He’s led his team to a 9-1 record since star guard Jamal Murray went out, proving he’s worthy of being named MVP.”

This might be the most wide-open MVP race in recent memory, with no player pulling away from the pack.

Jokic is the betting favorite to win the award, with Joel Embiid as a close second.

Who will take home the NBA’s MVP award this year?