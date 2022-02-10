Magic Johnson Reacts To Blockbuster James Harden Trade

Just a few hours ago, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a trade that sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn and James Harden to Philly.

There were other pieces involved in the trade – like the two first-round picks the 76ers included as part of getting rid of Simmons. However, it all may have been worth it in the end.

Not only did the 76ers get rid of a player who didn’t want to be there, they also received one of the best players in the league. At least one former NBA star thinks Philadelphia is now one of the title favorites.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson said the 76ers are title contenders now that Harden is with the team. “Philadelphia picking up James Harden makes them a championship contending team,” Jackson said.

Nets fans weren’t as lucky with their side of the deal, according to Magic. He doesn’t think Brooklyn has what it takes to compete for a title.

“Because Kyrie is not vaccinated and Ben Simmons hasn’t played all year, Brooklyn will not be a championship contending team this season, but they definitely will be next season on,” he said.

Philadelphia currently holds the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference while Brooklyn offers the No. 8 seed.

Will either team win it all?