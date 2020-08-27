Magic Johnson Reacts To Protests Taking Place Across Sports

Several professional sports leagues have rallied together to protest the latest display of police brutality. The MLB, MLS, NBA, NHL, NFL and WNBA have all taken a stand over the last 24 hours.

The NBA and NHL were both scheduled to host playoff games on Thursday, but none of those games will happen. Athletes are using this time to show they’re done witnessing social injustice in this country.

Former NBA superstar Magic Johnson went on social media to share his thoughts on the protests we’re seeing across the sports world. He’s supportive of the players protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake.

“I fully support the actions of NBA, WNBA, MLB, and MLS players and leagues to cancel the games in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black American, at the hands of those who pledge to protect and serve ALL Americans,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

As of now, the NBA plans on resuming the 2020 postseason on Friday or Saturday.

Players are obviously emotionally drained at this time, but they could still use their platform in the bubble. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had an important message for his fellow colleagues regarding this topic.

“I stand with my brothers in the bubble continuing to stand for what’s right and fight the oppression of Black People,” Green said. “But I do hope that they understand, that we too have a job to do, which is continue building that very platform that we are using to speak for OUR PEOPLE!”

The NBA has plenty of people’s attention. Now, it’s imperative they use this time to get their message across.