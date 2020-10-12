Magic Johnson Reveals His 2021 NBA Finals Prediction

It’s official: the Los Angeles Lakers are NBA Champions once again. The party is just beginning in the “City of Angels.” But Lakers legend Magic Johnson is already looking forward to the NBA’s next season.

Magic joined Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take on Monday morning to discuss the Lakers’ 4-2 NBA Finals series win over the Miami Heat Sunday night. During the show, the Lakers legend turned his eyes to the 2021 season.

There’s several top-tier championship contenders heading into the NBA’s 2021 season. The Lakers are obviously front-runners. It will be interesting to see what type of off-season teams like the Bucks, Clippers and Heat have. It seems as if both the Bucks and Heat are just a player away from being capable of winning it all. The Clippers, meanwhile, have the talent necessary to win the NBA Finals.

But Magic isn’t rolling with the Bucks, Clippers or Heat to win the 2021 NBA Finals. Instead, he predicts the Lakers will win back-to-back NBA titles, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“Watch out,” Magic said on Monday. “Next season, I’m predicting right here, right now, the Lakers are going to repeat.”

.@MagicJohnson is calling it right here, right now: "The Lakers are going to repeat [next season]!" pic.twitter.com/OrhKITy4q7 — First Take (@FirstTake) October 12, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of off-season the Lakers have. Signing Anthony Davis to a long-term deal is an obvious priority, especially as LeBron heads toward the tail-end of his career.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope turned to be a vital piece of the Lakers’ championship run. But Los Angeles will still likely hit the market for another shooter.

If the Lakers can add just one prominent three-point shooter during the off-season, they’ll be fully capable of winning back-to-back titles. But don’t forget about the Bucks, Clippers and Heat. Brooklyn and Golden State will also be in the mix.