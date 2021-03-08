Magic Johnson’s Tweet About The Dunk Contest Is Going Viral

It doesn’t look like Magic Johnson was a big fan of tonight’s NBA dunk contest – and he’s not alone in feeling that way.

The NBA dunk contest took place at halftime of the All-Star Game on Sunday evening. This year’s contest featured three relatively non-big names in Obi Toppin, Anfernee Simons and Cassius Stanley.

While there were some impressive dunks on Sunday night, the event ultimately underwhelmed. Simons, a guard for the Portland TrailBlazers, won the event.

Johnson took to Twitter following the dunk contest to share his brutally honest thoughts.

“TBH this wasn’t the most exciting Slam Dunk competition I’ve ever seen,” he tweeted.

Johnson did add some nice words for the champion.

“Congratulations to Anfernee Simons for winning the 2021 Slam Dunk Contest!” he wrote.

The NBA might have to go back to the drawing board when it comes to the dunk contest in future years, because it’s been losing its luster for a while now.